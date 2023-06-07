More Niagara communities issue fire bans with fines reaching $50,000

Wainfleet has joined St. Catharines and other communities, by issuing a ban on all open-air burning due to the prolonged dry weather.

Chief Morgan Alcock has issued the ban effective tomorrow.

During a fire ban a cooking appliances, BBQ or Hibachis (charcoal installation) may be used, but officials are asking residents to keep a close eye on them.

Additionally, a Ban on Open Air Fires declared by the Fire Chief shall cause all issued Open Air Permits (Agricultural, Commercial & Residential) to be suspended while the Ban is in effect, and that those found burning under their permits will be charged and will have their permits revoked.

Campfires and fireworks are not allowed, even Niagara Falls has cancelled its nightly display over Niagara Falls.

Individuals found not complying with the ban will be charged either under the OpenAir Bylaw or the Ontario Fire Code and could face fines between $500 and $50,000.

“The open-air burning ban is in place to ensure the health and safety of all residents, visitors and firefighters” said Fire Chief Alcock. “There will be zero-tolerance and no warnings. The last thing we want to see happen in Wainfleet are out-of-control fires like the ones currently burning in Quebec and parts of Ontario.”