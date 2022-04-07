More Ontarians, including those over 60, can book fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose today
Ontarians aged 60 and older can start booking appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.
First Nations, Inuit and Metis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and above are also eligible to start booking those shots today.
Fourth doses are being offered at a recommended interval of five months after the initial booster shot.
Residents can book appointments through the provincial vaccine portal, public health units with separate booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics and some pharmacies.
Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says a fourth dose provides an extra layer of protection against Omicron and the BA.2 variant.
