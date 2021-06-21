More people able to start booking second COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments this morning

More people can start booking their appointments to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.

Starting at 8 a.m., anyone who received their first dose of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine on or before May 9th can schedule their second dose.

The province plans to allow people who received their first dose on May 10th or later to starting booking second shot appointments 28 days after the first dose next week.

People who received the AstraZeneca vaccine have been able to book their second shot at a shorter interval since last week.

Residents in places were the Delta variant has been spreading, and who received their first shot on or before May 30th, will be able to reschedule their second shots for an earlier date starting on Wednesday.

Those areas include Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham.

To book or reschedule a second dose appointment in Niagara go to Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or call 1-833-943-3900.