More pharmacies in Niagara to offer COVID-19 vaccines
More pharmacies in Niagara are joining the vaccination effort.
The provincial government has announced 19 additional local pharmacies are joining the 22 locations already helping to disperse the COVID-19 vaccine.
The additions include 7 pharmacies in Niagara Falls, 5 in St. Catharines, 3 in Fonthill, 2 in Grimsby, and one each in Beamsville and Virgil.
Pharmacists have a limited supply of vaccine doses available for people 55 and older.
Boggio Edwards pharmacist Donnie Edwards says they have received a surge of people calling to secure an appointment, but the pharmacies are only being given a small supply of doses at this time.
The new pharmacies include:
Niagara Falls
Shoppers Drug Mar - 6565 Lundy's Lane
Loblaw Pharmacy - 6940 Morrison Street
Food Basics Pharmacy - 3770 Montrose Road
Pharma Shield Dispensary - 5400 Portage Road
Falls Pharmacy Ltd - 6635 Drummond Road
Health Plus Pharmacy - 6360 Lundy's Lane
Main Street Pharmacy - 5904 Main Street
St. Catharines
Shoppers Drug Mart - 275 Fourth Ave
Loblaw - 411 Louth Street
Healthmax Pharmacy Niagara - 1-366 Bunting Road
Walmart Pharmacy - 221 Glendale Ave
Sobey's Pharmacy - 343 Glendale Ave
Fonthill
Shoppers Drug Mart - 20 Hwy 20 E
Boggio Fonthill Pharmacy - 155 Highway 20 West
Family Health Pharmacy - A6-130 Highway 20 East
Grimsby
Shoppers Drug Mart - 150 Main Street E
Drugstore Pharmacy - 361 South Service Road
Beamsville
Shoppers Drug Mart - 5005 Serena Drive
Virgil
Stone Road Pharmacy - 1630 Niagara Stone Road