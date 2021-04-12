More pharmacies in Niagara to offer COVID-19 vaccines

More pharmacies in Niagara are joining the vaccination effort.

The provincial government has announced 19 additional local pharmacies are joining the 22 locations already helping to disperse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The additions include 7 pharmacies in Niagara Falls, 5 in St. Catharines, 3 in Fonthill, 2 in Grimsby, and one each in Beamsville and Virgil.

Pharmacists have a limited supply of vaccine doses available for people 55 and older.

Boggio Edwards pharmacist Donnie Edwards says they have received a surge of people calling to secure an appointment, but the pharmacies are only being given a small supply of doses at this time.

The new pharmacies include:



Niagara Falls

Shoppers Drug Mar - 6565 Lundy's Lane

Loblaw Pharmacy - 6940 Morrison Street

Food Basics Pharmacy - 3770 Montrose Road

Pharma Shield Dispensary - 5400 Portage Road

Falls Pharmacy Ltd - 6635 Drummond Road

Health Plus Pharmacy - 6360 Lundy's Lane

Main Street Pharmacy - 5904 Main Street

St. Catharines

Shoppers Drug Mart - 275 Fourth Ave

Loblaw - 411 Louth Street

Healthmax Pharmacy Niagara - 1-366 Bunting Road

Walmart Pharmacy - 221 Glendale Ave

Sobey's Pharmacy - 343 Glendale Ave

Fonthill

Shoppers Drug Mart - 20 Hwy 20 E

Boggio Fonthill Pharmacy - 155 Highway 20 West

Family Health Pharmacy - A6-130 Highway 20 East

Grimsby

Shoppers Drug Mart - 150 Main Street E

Drugstore Pharmacy - 361 South Service Road

Beamsville

Shoppers Drug Mart - 5005 Serena Drive

Virgil

Stone Road Pharmacy - 1630 Niagara Stone Road