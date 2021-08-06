More pictures released of suspect wanted in armed robbery in St. Catharines

Niagara Police have released more images of a suspect wanted in daylight robbery in St. Catharines.

On Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 police were called to Fryin Guys Restaurant on Lake at Dufferin Street after an armed robbery.

Two new images of the suspect, believed to be a white man with a slender build and matted hair, have now been released.

The suspect also has a tattoo on his right calf.



Residents or businesses in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 1:30PM and 3:00PM on August 4, 2021.

Call police if you have any information.