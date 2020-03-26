More playground closures in Niagara

Municipalities in Niagara, as well as across the province, are moving to close park playgrounds in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Niagara on the Lake was the first to announce it was closing all town owned playgrounds.

The town of Lincoln has followed suit and is also closing its leash free dog park, gazebos ,benches and tables, basketball courts and sports fields, pretty well anything that is high touch or encourages people to gather.

Green spaces and trails remain open in both towns.

