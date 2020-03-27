More playgrounds close across Niagara
More playgrounds and parks are closing.
Thorold, St. Catharines, Wainfleet, Niagara-On-The-Lake, West Lincoln, and Lincoln have all closed the structures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Green spaces remain available, but experts warn residents to keep a safe distance from other people they may encounter.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.