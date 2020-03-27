iHeartRadio
More playgrounds close across Niagara

More playgrounds and parks are closing.

Thorold, St. Catharines, Wainfleet, Niagara-On-The-Lake, West Lincoln, and Lincoln have all closed the structures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Green spaces remain available, but experts warn residents to keep a safe distance from other people they may encounter.

