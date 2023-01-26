More police to be in place on Toronto transit to boost safety following violence

Toronto's police chief says the force is increasing its daily presence on city transit in light of recent violence in the system.

Chief Myron Demkiw says more than 80 officers are expected to be in place daily throughout the Toronto Transit Commission to reduce victimization, prevent crimes of opportunity and enhance public safety.

Demkiw says that will be done primarily by off-duty officers working overtime shifts so that frontline officers can keep responding to priority calls.

TTC CEO Rick Leary says he doesn't know exactly what's behind the recent violence but the underlying issues are complex and will require a co-ordinated response.

Hours before the announcement, police said a person had been arrested after a group of teens allegedly shot at a subway passenger with a BB gun.

Earlier this week, a teen boy was stabbed on a city bus on Wednesday, a woman was stabbed in the head on a streetcar on Tuesday and two uniformed TTC workers were allegedly swarmed and assaulted on a bus on their way to work Monday.