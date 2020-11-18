More positive news from Pfizer

CNN is reporting a final analysis of the Phase 3 trial for the company's coronavirus vaccine shows it was 95 percent effective in preventing infections, even in older adults and caused no serious safetyconcerns.

This supports Pfizer's claim last week that the two shot vaccine has an efficacy rate over 90 percent.

That means the vaccine has reached a key safety milestone that will allow the company to apply for Food and Drug Administration authorization within days.

If it gets the green light, Pfizer plans to start distributing the vaccine by the end of the year.