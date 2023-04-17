More repairs needed for military graves and cemeteries

An internal audit by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries.



The audit found the department does not have enough money to repair and maintain thousands of graves under its purview.



A similar problem was identified six years ago, when a separate review found nearly 45,000 graves were in a state of disrepair because of a lack of funding.



The Trudeau government subsequently committed nearly $25 million in temporary funding, which the new audit says has allowed for thousands of repairs.



But auditors say without an increase to the department's funding, that success will be short-lived.



The Liberals have been repeatedly criticized for refusing to make permanent investments in Veterans Affairs, which has relied instead on temporary funding and staff.