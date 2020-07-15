More retailers struggling to keep their head above water

More retail job losses coming to Canada.

BNN Bloomberg is reporting that PVH Corp., the owner of Tommy, Calvin Klein and Izod stores, will be closing 162 outlets in Canada and the U.S.

We don't know which ones just yet.

There is a Tommy store at both the Niagara Falls and Niagara on the Lake outlet malls.

The Outlet Collection at Niagara also has a Calvin Klein store.

Meantime, luxury retailer Burberry says sales have plummeted by 45 percent in its most recent quarter and as a result, it plans to cut 500 jobs globally.

