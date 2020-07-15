More retailers struggling to keep their head above water
More retail job losses coming to Canada.
BNN Bloomberg is reporting that PVH Corp., the owner of Tommy, Calvin Klein and Izod stores, will be closing 162 outlets in Canada and the U.S.
We don't know which ones just yet.
There is a Tommy store at both the Niagara Falls and Niagara on the Lake outlet malls.
The Outlet Collection at Niagara also has a Calvin Klein store.
Meantime, luxury retailer Burberry says sales have plummeted by 45 percent in its most recent quarter and as a result, it plans to cut 500 jobs globally.
-
-
Nicole Fabbro, Director of Project Management for Ontario Power Generation's South-Central OperationsNicole Fabbro Director of Project Management for Ontario Power Generation's South-central Operations says they've seen a sharp increase in the last 30 days of jet skiers going past the markers adding the operators are not only putting their own lives at risk, but those of emergency crews that may have to perform a rescue.
-
Betty Disero Lord Mayor of Niagara on the LakeNiagara-on-the-Lake has become the second Niagara municipality to pass a by-law making face mask mandatory for indoor spaces.