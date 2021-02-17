More small businesses can apply for one-time PPE grant
More small businesses can apply for a grant to help offset the cost of PPE as restrictions slowly ease in the province.
Small businesses with 2 - 19 employees can now apply for the $1,000 Main Street Relief Grant.
Previously, the limit was set at businesses with 2 - 9 workers.
The one-time grant can be used to help pay for things like plexiglass barriers, gloves, or masks.
