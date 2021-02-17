iHeartRadio
More small businesses can apply for one-time PPE grant

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 money

More small businesses can apply for a grant to help offset the cost of PPE as restrictions slowly ease in the province.

Small businesses with 2 - 19 employees can now apply for the $1,000 Main Street Relief Grant.

Previously, the limit was set at businesses with 2 - 9 workers.

The one-time grant can be used to help pay for things like plexiglass barriers, gloves, or masks.

