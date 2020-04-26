More speculation on the health of North Korean leader
Satellite imagery is adding fuel to the fire of speculation about Kim Jong Un's health.
The satellite photos show a train probably belonging to the North Korean leader parked at his compound on the country's east coast.
South Korean officials have said Kim is staying in a rural area, and that they've seen no unusual developments.
Rumours about Kim's health began swirling after he missed an important state holiday earlier this month
