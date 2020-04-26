iHeartRadio
More speculation on the health of North Korean leader

Kim Jong Un

Satellite imagery is adding fuel to the fire of speculation about Kim Jong Un's health.

The satellite photos show a train probably belonging to the North Korean leader parked at his compound on the country's east coast.

 South Korean officials have said Kim is staying in a rural area, and that they've seen no unusual developments.

 Rumours about Kim's health began swirling after he missed an important state holiday earlier this month

