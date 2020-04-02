iHeartRadio
More support and donations for Niagara's health care heroes

More local organizations are stepping up to donate personal protective equipment to Niagara Health.

Walker Industries has donated the much needed N95 masks.

Niagara College packed up thousands of masks, gloves, and other PPE from across the school.

The donation from the college should be arriving later today.

Big Marco’s Italian Restaurant provided pizza for the healthcare teams at the St. Catharines hospital.

The Niagara Health Foundation says thank you cards have been coming in to show support for the healthcare workers who continue to battle the virus.

Early this morning the Niagara Regional Police also showed their support.

During the 7 a.m. shift change, a lineup of cruisers with their lights flashing gathered at the St. Catharines Hospital in a show of solidarity with health care workers.

Last night NRP cruisers and fire trucks from Grimsby and Lincoln also went to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital to show their support.

 

 

 

 

 

