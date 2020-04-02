More support and donations for Niagara's health care heroes
More local organizations are stepping up to donate personal protective equipment to Niagara Health.
Walker Industries has donated the much needed N95 masks.
Niagara College packed up thousands of masks, gloves, and other PPE from across the school.
The donation from the college should be arriving later today.
Big Marco’s Italian Restaurant provided pizza for the healthcare teams at the St. Catharines hospital.
The Niagara Health Foundation says thank you cards have been coming in to show support for the healthcare workers who continue to battle the virus.
Early this morning the Niagara Regional Police also showed their support.
During the 7 a.m. shift change, a lineup of cruisers with their lights flashing gathered at the St. Catharines Hospital in a show of solidarity with health care workers.
Last night NRP cruisers and fire trucks from Grimsby and Lincoln also went to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital to show their support.
A beautiful display of support for our team by the @NiagRegPolice outside our St. Catharines Site this morning during the 7 a.m. shift change. Thank you for your support and partnership. pic.twitter.com/QEa4P4meHe— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) April 2, 2020
Here’s another example of the community rallying behind our team. Walker Industries donated N95 masks to our team this week. Thank you for your support!— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) April 1, 2020
If you have Personal Protective Equipment you’d like to donate to Niagara Health, please email foundation@niagarahealth.on.ca. pic.twitter.com/cCzWMvMV6Z
Thank you, @niagaracollege, for your incredible support of our team! https://t.co/xHhWyJVH2B— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) April 1, 2020
We have received so many heartwarming messages for our frontline heroes.— Niagara Health Foundation (@NiagaraHealthFd) April 1, 2020
Each of these cards share a message from a grateful Niagara resident who has shown their support to @niagarahealth .
Our staff thank you for all your generosity and kindness. Thank you, Niagara! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q9i82h3fwV
BIG thanks to Big Marco’s Italian Restaurant for providing pizza and a kind note for our healthcare team on 2A and the Critical Care Unit at our St. Catharines Site. We also love the note you left behind ❤️ Thank you, Niagara, for the outpouring of support! pic.twitter.com/5oQf5nkHwx— NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) April 1, 2020
