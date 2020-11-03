More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 1,050 new cases of COVID-19.

408 new cases are in Toronto, 212 are in Peel, 86 are in Halton, 76 are in York Region, and 57 are in Durham.

837 more cases of the virus are considered resolved, and there have been 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, there are 357 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 73 patients in ICU, and 47 in ICU on a ventilator.

25,279 tests for thee virus were completed in the last day, with 20,758 still under investigation.