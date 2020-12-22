More than 1,000 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County.

1,900 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 21 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now there are 1,005 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, with 273 in ICU, and 172 in ICU on a ventilator.

