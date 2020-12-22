More than 1,000 people in Ontario are currently hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 2,202 new cases of COVID-19.
There are 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County.
1,900 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 21 more COVID-19 related deaths.
Right now there are 1,005 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, with 273 in ICU, and 172 in ICU on a ventilator.
-
Ontario Government to Lockdown the Province on Boxing Day/new COVID-19 Variant ConcerningTim Denis Speaks with Dr. Karim AliDirector, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness Niagara Health regarding Boxing Day lockdown and new COVID-19 variant concerning
-
Expropriation of Land Controversy in WellaMatt Holmes Speaks with Marcia Remple - Welland Resident regarding the expropriation of her land in Welland
-
Poinsettias for Project ShareMatt Holmes Speaks with Paul Bongers - Owner Country Basket Garden Centre regarding Poinsettias for Project Share