More than 100,000 Ontario students return to in-class learning today

As more than 100,000 students in Ontario return to in-class learning today, most of Niagara's students remain at home.

Niagara was left off the list of districts allowed to return to in-person learning last week due to the high number of active COVID-19 cases.

Only schools within 7 southern Ontario public health units are allowed to go back today, including Kingston and Peterborough.

To compare, the health unit responsible for the Kingston area is reporting 18 active cases of COVID-19 while Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 1,509.

For the students who are going back there are some changes including mandatory masking starting in Grade 1.