More than 100 Canada Post employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mississauga facility

More than 100 employees at a Canada Post facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.

Canada Post officials confirmed 121 cases have been reported among staff at the Dixie Road location in Mississauga.

A total of 4,500 people work at that location.

Peel Public Health directed the Crown corporation to test one entire shift of employees at the Gateway East facility earlier this week.

A Public Health spokesperson says most of the identified cases can be attributed to community spread.

The facility is allowed to remain open, but any person who tests positive for the virus must go home and self-isolate.

This comes after Canada Post recorded its busiest day on record near the end of last year: 2.4 million parcels were delivered on Monday, December 21st alone.