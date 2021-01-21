More than 100 Canada Post employees test positive for COVID-19 at Mississauga facility
More than 100 employees at a Canada Post facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year.
Canada Post officials confirmed 121 cases have been reported among staff at the Dixie Road location in Mississauga.
A total of 4,500 people work at that location.
Peel Public Health directed the Crown corporation to test one entire shift of employees at the Gateway East facility earlier this week.
A Public Health spokesperson says most of the identified cases can be attributed to community spread.
The facility is allowed to remain open, but any person who tests positive for the virus must go home and self-isolate.
This comes after Canada Post recorded its busiest day on record near the end of last year: 2.4 million parcels were delivered on Monday, December 21st alone.
-
Expropriation of Land in Welland ControversyMatt Holmes Speaks with Frank Campion - Mayor of Welland regarding the expropriation of land in Welland
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Jan 21, 2021President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order withdrawing the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline. General Motors announced at $1.0 Billion investment in the Cami factory in Ingersoll. Today marks the return of the Boeing Max aircraft to Canadian skies. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch Shulman / Jan 21, 2021ICU doctor says if people saw what he did, they might be more willing to follow COVID-19 rules. Niagara's Healthcare workers will not be getting vaccined against COVID-19 right now. Is there an increase in stay at home injuries? Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Tim Denis to discuss the latest Medical and Covid-19 stories of the week.