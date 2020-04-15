More than 1000 Canadians have now died with COVID

The number of Canadians dead from COVID-19 has surpassed the 1000 mark, but Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says there appears to be some hope.

She says at the height of the pandemic in March, there was a doubling of cases every three days, but now it's every 10 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says restrictions will remain in place for weeks to come, adding that if we rush to get back to normal too fast, we could end up in an even worse situation.