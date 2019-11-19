More than $14,000 donated to memorial fund after worker dies at Welland construction site
Friends and family are raising money in honour of an iron worker who died during a workplace incident in Welland.
As of this morning, over $14,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe campaign to establish a Memorial Fund for Curtis Appleyard.
Organizers say the 44 year old father from Windsor is remembered for his smile, his knack for one liners, and his enthusiasm.
Appleyard was killed last Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a piece of falling construction material at a Welland construction site at King and Second Street.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The family also says donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
