More than 15,500 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Niagara
Niagara Health has now doled out more than 6,300 COVID-19 vaccines.
As of yesterday afternoon at 5 p.m., 6,327 shots have been administered by Niagara Health, including 1,576 second doses.
Last week a health-care worker vaccination clinic reopened at the Seymour-Hannah Sports Centre in St. Catharines with plans to vaccinate 1,000 people a day when the vaccine supply allows for it.
Niagara Region Public Health also has a vaccination campaign; Public Health has administered 9,251 vaccines.
This comes as Niagara Region Public Health is looking into 6 possible cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant.
The samples are still being tested in the lab, but all the potential cases are linked to the GTA.
