More than 160 unmarked graves discovered near another former residential school site in BC

More than 160 unmarked graves have been found near a former residential school site in BC.

Penelakut Tribe Chief Joan Brown confirmed the discovery on Penelakut Island yesterday.

A Catholic run facility known as the Kuper Island Industrial School ran on the island from 1890 to 1975.

In her statement, Brown says, "We understand many of our brothers and sisters from our neighbouring communities attended the Kuper Island Industrial School. We also recognized with a tremendous amount of grief and loss, that too many did not return home."

Healing sessions and a march to honour the lives taken are being planned.