More than $22,000 worth of equipment stolen from Brock para-sport program

A para-sport program in Niagara is asking for help after over $22,000 worth of equipment was either stolen or damaged.

Karen Natho, founder of the Brock University Niagara Penguins, spoke with 610CKTB's Shelby Knox.

Natho says when they showed up for indoor handcycling class at the at the Port Weller Community Centre last night they realized two side doors had been broken in to.

There was more than $22,000 worth of stolen and damaged equipment, including bikes, one racing chair, two trainers, and a stereo.

Officials say police have been notified and they are saddened as it means less programs for people with disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Penguins.

