More than 230 Canadians return home from virus-stricken cruise ship

More than 230 Canadians are back on home soil after they were able to leave a cruise ship docked in California.

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the thousands of passengers and crew members sailing aboard the Grand Princess.

The ship was allowed to dock yesterday and 237 Canadians were flown to CFB Trenton this morning where they will remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Nine Canadians from the ship were not able to board the flight home for unrelated medical conditions.

Some Canadian crew members also tested positive for the virus - they are still on the ship.

Meanwhile, Ontario health officials have announced one new case of the virus in a man in his 40s who had recently travelled to Switzerland.

There are 36 cases of coronavirus in Ontario.