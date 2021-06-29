More than 30 percent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Canada has crossed a major milestone in the mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
More than 30 per cent of eligible Canadians aged 12 and up -- more than 10.1-million people -- are fully vaccinated.
At the current pace, this country could reach 50 per cent fully vaxxed in about two weeks.
With higher vaccination rates and markedly lower infections, several more provinces are lowering more restrictions this week.
For example, Ontario will move into Step Two of its reopening plan tomorrow, and British Columbia's premier is expected to announce today that BC will move into its next phase on Thursday.
