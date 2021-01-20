More than 300 officers to help with workplace COVID-19 inspection blitz

More than 300 officers will be checking in on businesses to make sure they are complying with COVID-19 protocols.

The Ontario government has announced the workplace inspection blitz is going to be expanding province-wide following last week's focus on big-box stores.

Last weekend approximately 50 ministry inspectors, by-law officers, and police officers visited 240 stores in the GTA and Hamilton.

Officials found 76 contraventions, meaning only 69 percent of businesses were meeting public health requirements.

Corporations can be fined $1,000 for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act.

Individuals can be fined $750 for breaking the rules.

For serious violations, a corporation can be fined up to $10,000,000.