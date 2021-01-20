More than 300 officers to help with workplace COVID-19 inspection blitz
More than 300 officers will be checking in on businesses to make sure they are complying with COVID-19 protocols.
The Ontario government has announced the workplace inspection blitz is going to be expanding province-wide following last week's focus on big-box stores.
Last weekend approximately 50 ministry inspectors, by-law officers, and police officers visited 240 stores in the GTA and Hamilton.
Officials found 76 contraventions, meaning only 69 percent of businesses were meeting public health requirements.
Corporations can be fined $1,000 for failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act and Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act.
Individuals can be fined $750 for breaking the rules.
For serious violations, a corporation can be fined up to $10,000,000.
Covid positive passengers are still finding their way into the countryThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 40 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Sunday. Last week Canada made it mandatory for incoming international air travellers to present evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board a plane. Despite the new rules it appears infected passengers are still finding their way into the country. Tim talks to St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle.
U-S President Donald Trump is about to leave the White HouseTim talks with Don Abelson Professor Political Science St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, as Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as president