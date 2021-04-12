More than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario for second day in a row

Ontario is reporting more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Today's data includes 4,401 cases, a slight drop from yesterday's 4,456.

Provincial officials are also reporting 15 new deaths as part of today's update.

The situation for Ontario's hospitals continues to worsen with 133 new admissions for a total of 1,646 hospitalizations province-wide.

Officials report 14 new people are in the ICU and 26 more people require a ventilator.

Ontario's seven day average for new cases now sits at 3,782 compared to 2,758 a week ago.