More than $4 million worth of fentanyl seized in year-long operation

More than $4 million worth of fentanyl has been seized as Halton Regional Police wrap up a year long investigation.

Nine people are facing trafficking charges as part of 'Project Mover.'

In all, police seized 10.25 kilograms of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1.25 kilograms of crystal meth, a stolen DOdge Durango, a stolen Acura RDX, a 12 gauge shotgun, a .40 calibre handgun, and $307,065 in cash.

Police charged suspects from Hamilton, Brampton, Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto, Markham, BC, and Alberta.