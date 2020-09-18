More than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario: MoH

Ontario's Ministry of Health have confirmed 401 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 130 new cases in Toronto with 82 in Peel and 61 in Ottawa.

Yesterday the province reduced the number of people allowed to gather in those three regions as cases continue to spike there.

67% of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40.

35,826 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 40,443 still under investigation.