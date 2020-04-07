More than 532,000 successful applications submitted for CERB

More than 532,000 Canadians have successfully applied for financial help through the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Thousands of Canadians who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 rushed to get their applications in online and by phone when the program officially launched yesterday.

But even more people will follow suit today as applications are now open to people born in April, May, and June.

During his national address yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also hinted at plans to expand the program to include people who are still working but are down to less than 10 hours a week and people making less than they would receive from the CERB.

He also pledged more help is in the works for post-secondary students worried about finding summer jobs.