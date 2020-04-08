More than 60 people have used drive-through COVID-19 testing option in St. Catharines

In the first two days it was open, 62 people used the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the St. Catharines hospital.

The drive-through option officially opened at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Niagara Health’s Vice-President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive Derek McNally says they could set up a similar service at the Niagara Falls Assessment Centre.

“We have plans for it, we don’t have the volumes right now to support it but we could, within two business days, set another one up in Niagara Falls if required.”

McNally reminds residents they must have a referral to go to one of the dedicated testing sites.

Walk-in are not allowed.

McNally also gives a shout out to the hard working healthcare providers.

“The staff and physicians as they respond to this pandemic are nothing short of inspirational. And so just a huge thanks and a huge shout out. When we opened our assessment centres we had a number of our community physicians who came on board to help with that additional work.”

The assessment centres have dedicated staff.