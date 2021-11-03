More than 800 Air Canada employees suspended for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than 800 employees have been suspended by Air Canada for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in line with federal rules.



Chief executive Michael Rousseau says the vast majority of Air Canada's 27-thousand cabin crew, customer service agents and other staff have received both shots, for a full-vaccination rate of over 96 per cent.



He adds employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave