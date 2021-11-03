More than 800 Air Canada employees suspended for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 800 employees have been suspended by Air Canada for not being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in line with federal rules.
Chief executive Michael Rousseau says the vast majority of Air Canada's 27-thousand cabin crew, customer service agents and other staff have received both shots, for a full-vaccination rate of over 96 per cent.
He adds employees who are not vaccinated or do not have a medical or other permitted exemption have been put on unpaid leave
$15 min wage effective January 1 - GNCCMatt talks to Hugo Chesshire, Director of Policy & Government Relations, GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce) regarding yesterdays announcement that starting Jan 1 minimum wage will be set at $15
Facebook to delete/shutdown face-recognition systemMatt talks to Carmi Levy Tech Analyst about facebook claiming to end the use of facial recognition software
Decriminalizing small amounts of drugs - BCMatt talks to Talia Storm, Director StreetWorks Services at Positive Living about B.C. requesting federal approval to decriminalize small amounts of drugs. Is this the right approach, would Niagara follow suit?