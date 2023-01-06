More than 800 drivers charged during OPP's Festive RIDE campaign

Ontario Provincial Police have released the numbers from the seven-week Festive RIDE campaign.

A total of 812 drivers in Ontario were charged with a total of 1,258 impaired driving offences between Nov. 17, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Officers conducted over 10,000 RIDE stops during the festive campaign, with officers looking into over 24,000 drivers suspected of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

While the Festive RIDE campaign is over, OPP will continue RIDE checks throughout the year.