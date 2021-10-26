More than a dozen arrested during another weekend of parties near Queen's University in Kingston

More than a dozen people have been arrested after another weekend of large, rowdy parties near Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.



The parties were held in the city's University District despite multiple warnings from authorities about the consequences of participating in such gatherings.



The City of Kingston says local police made 14 arrests and issued 83 fines for provincial offences.



Police and the city's bylaw enforcement officers also issued dozens of fines for attending, hosting or sponsoring the gatherings, failing to comply with an emergency order and noise.