More than half of Ontario's adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than half of all Ontario adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ontario health officials have confirmed 78 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51 percent have gotten both doses.
Provincial government officials say they will continue to set up community-based pop up clinics and dedicated clinic days for youth and for people with disabilities to help more people access vaccines.
In a release, officials say more than 83 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province between May 15th and June 12th have been attributed to people who had not received a vaccine dose.
More than 15 percent had received a dose, and approximately one percent had both doses.
-
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik TomasROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this