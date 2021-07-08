More than half of Ontario's adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

More than half of all Ontario adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ontario health officials have confirmed 78 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 51 percent have gotten both doses.

Provincial government officials say they will continue to set up community-based pop up clinics and dedicated clinic days for youth and for people with disabilities to help more people access vaccines.

In a release, officials say more than 83 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province between May 15th and June 12th have been attributed to people who had not received a vaccine dose.

More than 15 percent had received a dose, and approximately one percent had both doses.