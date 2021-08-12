More than half of today's 513 new COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people

More than half of today's new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are being attributed to unvaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 513 cases reported today, 360 people are unvaccinated, and 56 people are partially vaccinated.

There are currently 113 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario's ICUs, up 5 from yesterday.

At least 44 people currently in the ICU are unvaccinated, 5 people are partially vaccinated, and 2 people are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Elliott says 116 people are being treated for COVID-19 outside of the ICU within Ontario's hospitals. Of that 116 people, 106 are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Ontario's positivity rate has climbed back up to 2.1 percent as the province reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-June.

Earlier this week, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said he expected cases to rise going into the fall, but said it was, "not a cause for panic."