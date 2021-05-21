More vaccine appointments available in Niagara

More vaccination dates have been added in Niagara for residents 18+.

Public Health says people can now book appointments for May 31st in Niagara Falls, June 6-8 in West Lincoln, and June 9-13 in Pelham.

Individuals 18 years old or older in 2021 (born in 2003 or earlier) are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment via the provincial booking portal.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.

You can also book an appointment at one of many Niagara pharmacies who are providing vaccinations (currently using Moderna or Pfizer vaccine).