More vaccine clinic dates now available in Niagara
More COVID-19 vaccination clinic dates are now available for booking in Niagara.
Niagara Region Public Health has added the following clinic dates to the provincial booking portal:
•April 19-20 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre
•Apr. 23-27– Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre
•Apr. 29-30 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre
Appointments are also still available for the Public Health vaccination clinics in May:
•May 3-8 – West Lincoln, West Lincoln Community Centre
•May 10-15 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre
The provincial booking portal is currently open to Niagara residents who are turning 60 or older in 2021 (born in 1961 or earlier).
Those 50+ with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’ can also book an appointment through the portal.
If you are 60 + and have previously signed up for our vaccination stand list, you are still eligible to book an appointment at our clinics and we encourage you to book through the provincial portal.
