More wildlife venturing out into public

With countries around the world on lockdown due to COVID-19, many people are reporting seeing more wildlife, and Canada is no exception.

David Rodrigue is the executive director of the Ecomuseum Zoo in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec.

He says there's been a definite uptick in sightings of common urban species such as skunks, raccoons, white-tailed deer, rabbits and foxes in the greater Montreal area since the pandemic began.

He says fewer vehicles and quieter streets and parks likely mean normally shy animals are roaming more freely.

Rodrigue says he's also heard reports of birds flocking in large numbers in normally busy areas, including Montreal's Old Port.

Meanwhile, James Page of the Canadian Wildlife Federation says increased sightings of wildlife have been occurring all across Canada.

Page says 15-thousand new sightings were reported in early April to the online database inaturalist.ca, compared to 95-hundred during the same period last year.

And both experts agree that seeing wildlife can offer people a rare bright spot in a dark time.