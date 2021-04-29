More workplaces limits required in Ontario to control spread: science advisers

Ontario's science advisers say COVID-19 cases are decreasing as the province remains under a stay-at-home order but further limits on essential workplaces are needed to bring rates under control.

The findings come in new projections released today that show workplace mobility remains too high and keeping sick workers home will help reduce spread.

The group says case rates are flattening but pockets of growth remain in hot spots, with positivity rates still high in Peel Region and Toronto.

It says occupancy in intensive care units has hit record highs and continues to climb, putting the health care system under ``incredible pressure.''

The advisers say the province's surgical backlog has now reached 257,536 procedures and will be an ``enormous challenge'' to clear.

The group also says 90 per cent of the province's new COVID-19 cases are now due to more transmissible variants of concern.

