Morneau under investigation by Ethics Commissioner

Canada's Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner says he's opening an investigation on Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Mario Dion confirms he is looking into Morneau’s involvement in the WE Charity contract.

Morneau's office confirmed last week his daughter Clare has spoken at WE events and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

The ethics commissioner has also launched a probe into the prime minister's decision to award the WE Charity a $900 million sole-source contract for a summer student grant program after it came to light some of his family members were paid over $300,000 to attend speaking events.