Morneau violated Elections Act in the lead-up to 2019 federal general election

Former Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau ran afoul of the Canada Elections Act in the run up to the last federal election.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections accepted an undertaking from Morneau stating he promoted several Liberal candidates while in his role as minister.

A release states Morneau took part in 'a series of department-support events' during the pre-election period.

During the events, he promoted the candidates, causing the expenses related to those events to benefit the Liberal Party of Canada.

Ministers cannot use public resources or funds from their departmental budgets for partisan purposes.

The release states, "The Prime Minister's guide to ministers entitled Open and Accountable Government specifically requires all official Government of Canada communications products and activities be devoid of partisan content. Mr. Morneau's failure to exercise due diligence therefore resulted in a circumvention of the rule at section 363 of the Canada Elections Act (the Act), and therefore, a contravention of paragraph 368(1)(a)."