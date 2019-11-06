Morning commuters to Hamilton and GTA could be in for messy drive
Environment Canada warning of a wintry mix expected tomorrow morning.
They've issued a special weather statement for Hamilton and areas up the highway to and including Toronto.
If your morning commute has you headed that way, you could see some rain mixed with snow causing road conditions to become icy or slippery.
The special weather statement warns motorists to prepare for hazardous driving conditions tomorrow.
So far, no such warnings are in effect for the Niagara region.
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019