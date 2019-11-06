Morning commuters to Hamilton and GTA could be in for messy drive

Environment Canada warning of a wintry mix expected tomorrow morning.

They've issued a special weather statement for Hamilton and areas up the highway to and including Toronto.

If your morning commute has you headed that way, you could see some rain mixed with snow causing road conditions to become icy or slippery.

The special weather statement warns motorists to prepare for hazardous driving conditions tomorrow.

So far, no such warnings are in effect for the Niagara region.

