Mosque to host vigil for four family members killed in London attack

A vigil will be held tonight after four people were killed in London in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The mosque the family attended will be hosting the solemn recognition tonight after four family members were killed and a nine year old boy was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Officials believe the family was targeted by the driver of a truck because of their faith.

The names of the family have released: 46 year old physiotherapist Salman Afzaal, 44 year old Civil engineering PhD student Madiha Salman, 15 year old grade 9 student Yumna Salman, and the family's 74 year old grandmother who was not named.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $200,000 to donate on behalf of the deceased.

A twenty year old London man faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after police say he mounted the curb Sunday evening, hitting the family as they were out for a walk.

He was later arrested in a mall parking lot.