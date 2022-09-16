Most businesses will remain open on Monday September 19

While the federal government declared Monday, September 19 to be a holiday and national day of mourning do no expect to see many places closed across Niagara.

The provincial government says the day will be marked “as a provincial day of mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.” meaning that government offices and private businesses will be open as per usual.

Federally regulated companies such as banks, air transportation, and telecommunications and broadcasting were given the option to close so you will have to check with each institution separately.

A few Niagara municipalities are closing their offices.

The Town of Fort Erie will close all municipal buildings, with the exception of the Leisureplex Arena on Monday.

Municipal offices in Port Colborne, including City Hall, Operations Centre, Port Colborne Public Library, Roselawn Centre, and L.R. Wilson Heritage Research Archives, will be closed Monday.

The Vale Health & Wellness Centre, Sugarloaf Marina, and Port Colborne Historical & Marine Museum, including Arabella’s Tea Room, will remain open, operating regular business hours.

Thorold will close all municipal offices as well.

Offices that will be closed include public service employees at Passport Canada, Public Health Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, RCMP civilian staff, Global Affairs, Employment and Social Development Canada, and employees of the House of Commons, the Senate, the Library of Parliament.

Canada Post will also be observing the holiday, meaning there will be no mail delivery on Monday.

Various provinces will be more closed up than others as the four maritime provinces have all decided to close all schools and provincial government offices.

Schools will also be closed in Yukon and British Columbia while Manitoba and Nunavut will close many provincial offices but schools will remain open.

