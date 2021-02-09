Most Niagara students have an extra long weekend coming up

Just when parents in Niagara are getting used to their kids heading out the door for school, an extra long weekend is on the way.

The District School Board of Niagara, along with the Niagara Catholic District School Board, have a PA Day scheduled for this Friday Feb. 12th.

Kids will also be at home on Monday Feb. 15th since it's Family Day.

Family Day is not a national statutory holiday, but a provincial one, so some parents struggle with having to work if their employer doesn't recognize it.

March break is scheduled 15-19th.

Students in the region returned to inperson learning yesterday.