'Most of the people are now gone': Yellowknife nearly emptied as fire fight continues

Nearly all residents have left the capital of the Northwest Territories, where officials say the weather has helped slow the threat of wildfires.



An evacuation order issued Wednesday for Yellowknife, a city of 20,000, had a deadline of yesterday afternoon, and RCMP were going door to door urging people to leave.



Officials say more than 19,000 people complied with the evacuation, leaving in streams of vehicles south down the highway or by air on evacuation flights.



They say about 2,600 people remain in the city _ 1,000 of them essential workers.



As of last night, wind continued to pose an imminent threat and the fire remained about 15 kilometres from the northwest edge of the city.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited some evacuees in Edmonton and commended all for a ``thoughtful, orderly evacuation.''