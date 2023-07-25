Mother and son arrested in Niagara business thefts

Police have charged a man and his mother after an investigation into a series of commercial break and enters in Niagara Falls and Niagara on the Lake.

Police report several "smash and grab" style break-ins earlier this month and on July 14th and 15th.

Police say some of the business lost thousands of dollars in merchandise and damage to property, including broken windows.

Forty-three-year-old Tonya Waindubence and 19-year-old Dominick Waindubence, both of London, are facing multiple theft charges.