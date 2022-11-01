Mother of Canada's last soldier killed in Afghanistan is this year's Silver Cross Mother

The mother of Canada's last soldier fatality in Afghanistan has been chosen to lay a wreath on Remembrance Day by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Candy Greff is this year's Silver Cross Mother and will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in service to Canada.

Greff's son, Master Corporal Byron Greff, was working as a military trainer when he was killed by a suicide bomber in October of 2011.

Canada's mission in Afghanistan ended in 2014.