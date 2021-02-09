Mother of three children killed in drunk driving crash shares thoughts on Muzzo's full parole

The mother of three children who were killed in a horrific drunk driving crash is reacting to news of the drivers' parole.

Marco Muzzo appeared before the Parole Board of Canada today and was granted full parole.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

9-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his 5 year-old brother Harrison, their 2 year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

The children's mother , Jennifer Neville-Lake, took to social media to share her feelings: