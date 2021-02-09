Mother of three children killed in drunk driving crash shares thoughts on Muzzo's full parole
The mother of three children who were killed in a horrific drunk driving crash is reacting to news of the drivers' parole.
Marco Muzzo appeared before the Parole Board of Canada today and was granted full parole.
He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
9-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his 5 year-old brother Harrison, their 2 year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.
The children's mother , Jennifer Neville-Lake, took to social media to share her feelings:
"No matter what happened today, Daniel, Harry and Milly are not coming back home. My dad isn't coming home to my mom. Nothing changed for me. My family's killer Marco Michael Muzzo was granted full parole. I am disappointed that the Parole Board rejected our numerous requests to amend the killer’s geographical restrictions. I understand that his time in prison is over and he has been granted the opportunity to live in the community but I do not accept that my mental health and well-being should continue be threatened to facilitate his return to the community. If you wrote a letter to the Parole Board for my family, thank you for doing your best.
I know I did my best for my family.
#ConsequencesMatter #NotOneMore